Russians deliver wounded soldiers to school in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by truck – General Staff

The Russian occupiers used trucks to deliver their wounded soldiers to a school in the village of Vysoke, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where they set up a hospital, and about fifty injured occupiers were taken to another village.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook



Quote: "Russian invaders are setting up more and more of their hospitals along the contact line. Thus, in the village of Rozivka, in a temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one of the occupiers' hospitals is located in the building of the local hospital. Over the past 24 hours, about 50 seriously wounded servicemen of the Russian army were taken there.

In addition, in the village of Vysoke, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the occupiers set up a hospital in the building of a local school. Numerous seriously wounded soldiers were brought there on 19 March. For this purpose, the enemy used four medical trucks based on KAMAZ vehicles."

Details: Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force delivered nine strikes on clusters of the Russian military, and units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment.

Over the course of the day, the invaders carried out 13 air and 4 missile strikes, as well as 7 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

There are no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts.

Over the past day, the Russians fired on the areas in and around the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Sopych, Starykove, Atynske, Kostiantynivka, Kindrativka, Volfyne, Oleksandrivka and Popivka in Sumy Oblast; Kamianska, Sloboda and Khrinivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Hlyboke, Morokhovets, Vovchansk, Zemlianky, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kamianka and Krasne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the invaders again deployed artillery to fire on Kupiansk, Krokhmalne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast; Nevske, Pishchane, Bilohorivka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast, as well Spirne, Torske and Novoselivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Novoselivske.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continue to try to capture the city of Bakhmut. Constant positional battles are taking place there. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske. The settlements of Minkivka, Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Bakhmut, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Berdychi, Avdiivka and Sieverne. The settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast came under invaders’ fire.



On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are on the defensive. A number of the settlements came under fire, including Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Vremivka, Novopil and Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast; Dudchany, Zmiivka, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Blahovishchenske, Dniprovske, Bilozerka and Berehove in Kherson Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





