Ministry of Defence showed who heads the defence of Bakhmut

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 20 March 2023, 22:08
The Ministry of Defence reported that the defence of Bakhmut is managed by Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov.

Source: Deputy Minister of Defence Hanna Maliar on Telegram

Details: According to her, the brigade commander of the 93rd brigade, Colonel Pavlo Palisa, and the brigade commander of the 3rd brigade of the National Guard, Colonel Oleksandr Pivnenko, are directly defending the city of Bakhmut.

In addition, Maliar reported that the head of the defence of the Eastern Front, whose zone of responsibility includes the city of Bakhmut, is the commander of the Khortytsia air defence unit, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Also, part of the eastern front is managed by the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

Quote: "This week passes the second month since the start of the intensification of the fighting for Bakhmut. No one believed that in the conditions of such intense enemy attacks it would be possible to hold the city for more than a week, two at most. But thanks to the courage and heroism of thousands of our soldiers, as well as the skillful leadership of our generals and officers, the defence of the city of Bakhmut is holding and the possibilities have not yet been exhausted."

