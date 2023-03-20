All Sections
Zelenskyy thanks and praises soldiers defending Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 20 March 2023, 22:49
Soldiers, illustrative photo by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In his video address on 20 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised several brigades holding the line in Donetsk Oblast, particularly in Bakhmut, and in Kherson Oblast.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, as always, I would like to commend our warriors, everyone fighting for our country.

The 56th and 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigades, thank you guys! Thank you for your strength and resilience in the defence of Bakhmut!

Soldiers from the 72nd Black Zaporizhzhians Separate Mechanised Brigade, paratroopers from the 79th brigade, marines from the 35th and 36th separate brigades, the 74th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, our artillery forces from the 55th Zaporizhzhia Sich Brigade – I am glad to be able to keep thanking you for the results you deliver, for your strength, and for your resilience in Donetsk Oblast!

On the Kherson front... The 406th Separate Artillery Brigade and the 131st Separate Reconnaissance Battalion – well done guys! You always remain skilful and strong!"

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked everyone fighting to defend Ukraine’s independence and everyone helping the country. 

