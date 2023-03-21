All Sections
Hungary confirms blocking of joint EU statement on Putin's arrest warrant

European PravdaTuesday, 21 March 2023, 08:23
Hungary confirms blocking of joint EU statement on Putin's arrest warrant

The Hungarian government has confirmed that Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has blocked a joint statement by EU member states on the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Government commentary provided to the Hungarian Index news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The agency received a response from the government saying that Budapest had not vetoed the arrest warrant for Putin but "only opposed the resolution that Josep Borrell wanted to issue on behalf of all EU member states".

Quote: "Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has protested against this," the commentary reads.

Details: The Hungarian government was of the opinion that Borrell should have made the statement only on his own behalf and not on behalf of all EU member states.

Background: On 20 March, Bloomberg reported that Hungary had blocked the joint statement, and as a result, Borrell issued a statement on his own behalf in which he "took note of the decision of the International Criminal Court".

In addition, on the same day, EU justice ministers issued their own statement supporting the International Criminal Court's decision, which Hungary, again, has not signed.

