All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia criminalises wilful surrender: soldiers face ten years in prison

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 21 March 2023, 12:56
Russia criminalises wilful surrender: soldiers face ten years in prison

The Supreme Court of Russia has prepared a resolution explaining how the country's courts will start considering criminal cases under a new article of the Criminal Code on criminal liability for wilful surrender.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlets RIA Novosti

Details: The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation considers that wilful surrender contains elements of a crime if, as stated in the draft Court order, "there is an opportunity to put up decisive resistance to the enemy and avoid capture".

However, a soldier will not be judged according to Russian law if he was captured, for example, due to a severe wound and physically could not resist.

It is reported that the wilful surrender sanction provides 3 to 10 years of imprisonment. If a soldier later defected to the enemy's side, they would be tried under the article "treason", which provides for up to 20 years in a penal colony.

It will be difficult for those captured for the first time to avoid punishment because they need to return to the unit by any means and prove that they "did not commit other crimes in captivity".

Background

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • In September 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine guarantees civilised treatment to the Russian military, secrecy about the circumstances of their surrender and the opportunity to not return to Russia if they do surrender.
  • On 24 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law amending the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on punishment for desertion, looting and surrender.
  • Russian courts have never conducted an open trial against those soldiers who have surrendered.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
18:32
Ukraine's Armed Forces hit Russian command posts, ammunition storage point and artillery unit – General Staff
18:19
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine
All News