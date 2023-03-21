All Sections
Zelenskyy convenes Staff meeting to discuss weapons supply dates, information protection and front line

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 21 March 2023, 15:38
On Tuesday, 21 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Source: President’s Office

Details: The participants listened to a report by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the operational situation on the main areas of the front.

Commanders reported on the course of hostilities in the zones of responsibility of operational-strategic groups Khortytsia, Tavriia, Odesa and North.

The Head of Defence Intelligence reported on the Russians’ likely course of actions in the near future.

The Staff members also considered issues regarding the supply of ammunition, including the timeline for receipt of arms and ammunition from Ukraine’s partners.

Special attention was reportedly paid to the issue of information protection and preventing leaks.

