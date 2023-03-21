All Sections
About 2,000 gun barrels: General Staff states Ukraine's artillery needs

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 21 March 2023, 16:02
About 2,000 gun barrels: General Staff states Ukraine's artillery needs

The need of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for artillery is about 2,000 barrels, which require constant renewal.

Source: ArmyInform; press service for Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, citing Serhii Baranov, Acting Head of the Main Directorate of Combat Strike Systems of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a briefing on 21 March

Details: When asked about the old Soviet equipment, models of which can be modernised, Baranov answered that for the time being the Armed Forces need it because "war is a very expensive affair and new weapons cost a lot of money".

According to the colonel, Ukraine has the opportunity to modernise old guns to such technical characteristics that they "are actually on par with the models of partner countries".

According to the representative of the General Staff, this being carried out constantly nowadays, there are active research and development facilities in the Armed Forces.

Quote: "I hope that in the near future we will definitely have our improved systems," said Baranov, noting that today the need is about 2,000 gun barrels, which fail due to time and intensive use and require updating.

