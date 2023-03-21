All Sections
Ukrainian Security Service Special Ops destroy two Russian Tor missile systems

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 21 March 2023, 17:42
Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine have struck two Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile systems, using loitering munitions.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine 

Quote: "Our fighters from the Center for Special Operations Alpha carried out a precise job on the destruction of anti-aircraft missile systems.

After that, the Special Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine also intercepted the enemy's report on the results of the strikes. "

Details: The time and place of the effective work of Special Forces of the Security Service is traditionally not disclosed.

