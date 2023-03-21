Ukrainian Security Service Special Ops destroy two Russian Tor missile systems

Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine have struck two Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile systems, using loitering munitions.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Our fighters from the Center for Special Operations Alpha carried out a precise job on the destruction of anti-aircraft missile systems.

Advertisement:

After that, the Special Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine also intercepted the enemy's report on the results of the strikes. "

Details: The time and place of the effective work of Special Forces of the Security Service is traditionally not disclosed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!