Ukraine's Armed Forces strike Russian warehouse and 2 anti-aircraft systems – General Staff report

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 21 March 2023, 18:24
Defence forces of Ukraine have hit a Russian warehouse, two anti-aircraft missile systems and a radar station. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 21 March

Quote: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, Air Force of defence forces hit five clusters of invaders, and our Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck a warehouse, two anti-aircraft systems, a radar station and another important enemy target."

Details: Russia continues its armed aggression against Ukraine, focusing its primary efforts on attempts to occupy Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts within the administrative borders completely. Russian forces continue to conduct offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtars'k fronts. The fiercest battles in and near Bakhmut and on the Avdiivka front continue.

The Russians continue to use their typical tactics of terrorising the civilian population, shelling residential areas and critical infrastructure targets.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russians carried out four missile and 24 air strikes and also launched over 30 strikes, using multiple launcher rocket systems

No significant changes have been reported on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts; no Russian offensive groups have been detected. 

The Russian leadership continues to use the infrastructure of Belarus to train its troops. The occupiers maintain a military presence in the border areas. During the day, Russians shelled the areas of Hrinivka and Mykhalchyna Sloboda settlements in Chernihiv Oblast; Atynske, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Pavlivka and Popivka in Sumy oblast; Basove, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian troops continue to try to break Ukraine’s defences. Occupiers led unsuccessful offensive operations near Masyutivka, Novoselivske, Bilohorivka, and Verkhnokamianske settlements. Invaders deployed artillery to shell near Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne and Berestove settlements in Kharkiv Oblast; Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Torske, Spirne and Fedorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian troops continue their offensive operations, losing the offensive potential. The occupiers do not stop trying to capture the city, losing a significant amount of manpower, weapons and military equipment. Ukraine’s defenders are repelling numerous attacks by the occupiers around the clock near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka and in the northern part of Bakhmut. In particular, Vasyukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar, Kurdyumivka, Ozaryanivka and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire. 

On the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtars’k fronts, Russian troops had no success in carrying out offensive actions in the areas of settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Marinka and Pobeda. Areas of Lastochkyne, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Heorhiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, and Vuhledar settlements in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian shelling.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian troops are in defensive positions. In particular, settlements near the contact line were shelled: Novopil in Donetsk region; Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Charivne, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhia Oblast, as well as Antonivka and the city of Kherson.

Despite the large number of victims, Russia does not give up the war of aggression and constantly takes measures to replenish its manpower. Thus, in one of the military units stationed in the Krasnodar Krai, military authorities force conscripts to sign contracts. Servicemen who agree to sign these are expected to go "on a trip" to Ukraine in August 2023.

