Russia intentionally spreads disinformation over depleted uranium rounds – UK Defence Ministry

European PravdaTuesday, 21 March 2023, 19:49

The UK Defence Ministry states that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "deliberately trying to disinform" the society by publicly criticising the decision to send depleted uranium rounds to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Sky News, citing MoD’s statement

Details: The Ministry of Defence confirmed that it would send depleted uranium rounds to Ukraine, adding that the UK army has been using this material in its rounds "for decades".

"It is a standard component and has nothing to do with nuclear weapons or capabilities," the MoD said in a statement.

"Russia knows this, but is deliberately trying to disinform [people]," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, these rounds are highly effective against modern tanks and armoured vehicles.

It added that scientific studies show that any impact on human health and the environment from the use of depleted uranium ammunition is "likely to be low".

Earlier, Vladimir Putin said that Russia would be forced to "react" if Ukraine used depleted uranium rounds that the UK promised to provide.

For his part, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that "another step towards escalation has been passed, but there are fewer and fewer of them".

Depleted uranium is a waste product of the uranium enrichment process, which involves the separation of the uranium-235 isotope from natural uranium. Due to its high density, depleted uranium is also used in the armour of military vehicles (in particular, in M1 Abrams tanks) and armour-piercing rounds.

