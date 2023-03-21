All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy to take online part in EU summit this week

European PravdaTuesday, 21 March 2023, 21:31

On Tuesday evening, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, invited the leaders of EU member states to take part in a meeting of the authority on 23-24 March, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to speak remotely.

As European Pravda reports, this is stated in Michel’s invitation letter, published on the website of the European Council.

On Thursday, EU leaders will meet for a working lunch with UN Secretary-General António Guterres for a "productive exchange of views on key geopolitical issues and global challenges."

At the next meeting, the European Council will discuss assistance to Ukraine, particularly bringing war criminals to justice and using frozen assets of the Russian Federation, as well as increasing the defence industry's capacity.

"At the beginning of the meeting, President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelenskyy will join us via videoconference," Michel said.

Other topics that EU leaders will discuss at the two-day summit include long-term competitiveness, further deepening of the single market and migration policy, the chairman of the European Council said.

As reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects further steps from the EU summit next week regarding the supply of ammunition to Ukraine for the war against Russia.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Read also: Shells bypassing Hungary: how and under what conditions the EU will jointly supply ammunition to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
18:32
Ukraine's Armed Forces hit Russian command posts, ammunition storage point and artillery unit – General Staff
18:19
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine
All News