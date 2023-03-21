All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy to take online part in EU summit this week

European PravdaTuesday, 21 March 2023, 20:31

On Tuesday evening, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, invited the leaders of EU member states to take part in a meeting of the authority on 23-24 March, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to speak remotely.

As European Pravda reports, this is stated in Michel’s invitation letter, published on the website of the European Council.

On Thursday, EU leaders will meet for a working lunch with UN Secretary-General António Guterres for a "productive exchange of views on key geopolitical issues and global challenges."

Advertisement:

At the next meeting, the European Council will discuss assistance to Ukraine, particularly bringing war criminals to justice and using frozen assets of the Russian Federation, as well as increasing the defence industry's capacity.

"At the beginning of the meeting, President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelenskyy will join us via videoconference," Michel said.

Other topics that EU leaders will discuss at the two-day summit include long-term competitiveness, further deepening of the single market and migration policy, the chairman of the European Council said.

As reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects further steps from the EU summit next week regarding the supply of ammunition to Ukraine for the war against Russia.

Read also: Shells bypassing Hungary: how and under what conditions the EU will jointly supply ammunition to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: