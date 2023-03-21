Zelenskyy to take online part in EU summit this week

On Tuesday evening, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, invited the leaders of EU member states to take part in a meeting of the authority on 23-24 March, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to speak remotely.

As European Pravda reports, this is stated in Michel’s invitation letter, published on the website of the European Council.

On Thursday, EU leaders will meet for a working lunch with UN Secretary-General António Guterres for a "productive exchange of views on key geopolitical issues and global challenges."

Advertisement:

At the next meeting, the European Council will discuss assistance to Ukraine, particularly bringing war criminals to justice and using frozen assets of the Russian Federation, as well as increasing the defence industry's capacity.

"At the beginning of the meeting, President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelenskyy will join us via videoconference," Michel said.

Other topics that EU leaders will discuss at the two-day summit include long-term competitiveness, further deepening of the single market and migration policy, the chairman of the European Council said.

As reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects further steps from the EU summit next week regarding the supply of ammunition to Ukraine for the war against Russia.

Read also: Shells bypassing Hungary: how and under what conditions the EU will jointly supply ammunition to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





