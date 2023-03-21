All Sections
Presidential office shows consequences of missile attack on Odesa

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 21 March 2023, 21:24
The Office of the President of Ukraine has posted a video of consequences of a missile attack on Odesa on the evening of 21 March.

Source: Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak on Telegram

Quote: "A three-story building on the territory of the monastery was damaged, three people were injured."

Details: According to him, the Russian forces attacked the city with 4 missiles, not the Oblast.

Background:

  • The Odesa District Military Administration reported that the occupiers launched a missile attack on Odesa. Russian Su-35 fighter jets launched missiles from above the sea.
  • As a result of the attack, a civilian building was damaged, and casualties occurred.
  • The command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that two Kh-59 air-to-air missiles fired by Russian fighter jets were shot down in the skies over Odesa.

Advertisement: