All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Presidential office shows consequences of missile attack on Odesa

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 21 March 2023, 22:24
Presidential office shows consequences of missile attack on Odesa

The Office of the President of Ukraine has posted a video of consequences of a missile attack on Odesa on the evening of 21 March.

Source: Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak on Telegram

Quote: "A three-story building on the territory of the monastery was damaged, three people were injured."

Details: According to him, the Russian forces attacked the city with 4 missiles, not the Oblast.

Background:

  • The Odesa District Military Administration reported that the occupiers launched a missile attack on Odesa. Russian Su-35 fighter jets launched missiles from above the sea.
  • As a result of the attack, a civilian building was damaged, and casualties occurred.
  • The command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that two Kh-59 air-to-air missiles fired by Russian fighter jets were shot down in the skies over Odesa.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
18:32
Ukraine's Armed Forces hit Russian command posts, ammunition storage point and artillery unit – General Staff
18:19
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine
All News