Presidential office shows consequences of missile attack on Odesa

The Office of the President of Ukraine has posted a video of consequences of a missile attack on Odesa on the evening of 21 March.

Source: Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak on Telegram

Quote: "A three-story building on the territory of the monastery was damaged, three people were injured."

Details: According to him, the Russian forces attacked the city with 4 missiles, not the Oblast.

В ОП показали наслідки ракетного удару по Одесі pic.twitter.com/piH9Ayz61X — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) March 21, 2023

Background:

The Odesa District Military Administration reported that the occupiers launched a missile attack on Odesa. Russian Su-35 fighter jets launched missiles from above the sea.

As a result of the attack, a civilian building was damaged, and casualties occurred.

The command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that two Kh-59 air-to-air missiles fired by Russian fighter jets were shot down in the skies over Odesa.

