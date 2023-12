Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration, has said that the Russian forces launched a drone attack, and strikes were recorded.

Source: Vilkul on Telegram

Quote: "Kryvyi Rih. Enemy attack with Shahed drones. Strikes were recorded. Do not film or post anything on social networks!"

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!