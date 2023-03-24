All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 24 March 2023, 11:24
Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) says that its cyber specialists have exposed two agents of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) who conducted reconnaissance and subversive activities in Kyiv Oblast and Zaporizhzhia.

Source: SSU; Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv Oblast

Details: According to the SSU, in early February 2023, the Ukrainians were recruited by a career employee of the FSB Department for the Altai Republic. Recruitment took place via a Telegram channel, where the suspects periodically published their pro-Kremlin comments.

Advertisement:

On the instructions of the Russians, the agents scouted the locations of Ukrainian military facilities and law enforcement agencies.

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian accomplice was a Motor Sich enterprise design engineer who was collecting information about the Defence Forces in the city.

The SSU officers detained the traitor while performing a reconnaissance mission, taking georeferenced photos of the buildings of a military hospital and prosecutor's office.

 

Another Russian agent was detained in the suburbs of Kyiv when he tried to take photos of one of the buildings of the State Emergency Service.

 

Russia needed intelligence data to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian targets and prepare sabotage on the territory of the oblasts, the SSU notes.

It is reported that during the search, the SSU found mobile phones of the detainees with evidence of them performing Russian tasks and maintaining correspondence with Russia.

Currently, both defendants have been served with notices of suspicion of high treason.

At the prosecutors's request, the 17-year-old resident of Kyiv Oblast and a resident of Zaporizhzhia are remanded in custody.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: