Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) says that its cyber specialists have exposed two agents of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) who conducted reconnaissance and subversive activities in Kyiv Oblast and Zaporizhzhia.

Source: SSU; Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv Oblast

Details: According to the SSU, in early February 2023, the Ukrainians were recruited by a career employee of the FSB Department for the Altai Republic. Recruitment took place via a Telegram channel, where the suspects periodically published their pro-Kremlin comments.

Advertisement:

On the instructions of the Russians, the agents scouted the locations of Ukrainian military facilities and law enforcement agencies.

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian accomplice was a Motor Sich enterprise design engineer who was collecting information about the Defence Forces in the city.

The SSU officers detained the traitor while performing a reconnaissance mission, taking georeferenced photos of the buildings of a military hospital and prosecutor's office.

Another Russian agent was detained in the suburbs of Kyiv when he tried to take photos of one of the buildings of the State Emergency Service.

Russia needed intelligence data to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian targets and prepare sabotage on the territory of the oblasts, the SSU notes.

It is reported that during the search, the SSU found mobile phones of the detainees with evidence of them performing Russian tasks and maintaining correspondence with Russia.

Currently, both defendants have been served with notices of suspicion of high treason.

At the prosecutors's request, the 17-year-old resident of Kyiv Oblast and a resident of Zaporizhzhia are remanded in custody.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!