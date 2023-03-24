All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 24 March 2023, 12:24
Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) says that its cyber specialists have exposed two agents of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) who conducted reconnaissance and subversive activities in Kyiv Oblast and Zaporizhzhia.

Source: SSU; Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv Oblast

Details: According to the SSU, in early February 2023, the Ukrainians were recruited by a career employee of the FSB Department for the Altai Republic. Recruitment took place via a Telegram channel, where the suspects periodically published their pro-Kremlin comments.

On the instructions of the Russians, the agents scouted the locations of Ukrainian military facilities and law enforcement agencies.

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian accomplice was a Motor Sich enterprise design engineer who was collecting information about the Defence Forces in the city.

The SSU officers detained the traitor while performing a reconnaissance mission, taking georeferenced photos of the buildings of a military hospital and prosecutor's office.

 

Another Russian agent was detained in the suburbs of Kyiv when he tried to take photos of one of the buildings of the State Emergency Service.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 

Russia needed intelligence data to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian targets and prepare sabotage on the territory of the oblasts, the SSU notes.

It is reported that during the search, the SSU found mobile phones of the detainees with evidence of them performing Russian tasks and maintaining correspondence with Russia.

Currently, both defendants have been served with notices of suspicion of high treason.

At the prosecutors's request, the 17-year-old resident of Kyiv Oblast and a resident of Zaporizhzhia are remanded in custody.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
13:23
Ukrainians will be able to see artefacts from Moskva cruiser on anniversary of its sinking
All News