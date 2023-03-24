Russia decides to strengthen "spiritual basis": manual for schoolchildren to be created

Russian authorities have decided to create a family studies textbook for schoolchildren designed to "strengthen traditional values."

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti and TASS

Details: It is reported that schoolchildren will be able to find in this textbook plenty of advice on building relationships within the family and with children, between boys and girls, as well as help with certain issues such as self-determination, etc.

The book about "traditional family values" for teenagers will be published by the Institute for the Study of Childhood, Family and Upbringing and Family Alphabet, the autonomous non-profit organisation.

Background:

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin could not help but mention the topic of "spiritual staples" [a phrase that became popular after Putin used it in 2012, meaning spiritual unity of Russian society – ed.] while speaking about the West during his speech to the Federation Council: the Russian dictator is outraged with Western priests blessing same-sex marriages and promised to defend Russian children from "such degradation".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!