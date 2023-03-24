Russians attack border of Chernihiv Oblast, one person reported killed

Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv Oblast, killing a resident of the city of Horodyshche on the afternoon of 24 March.

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Quote: "Around 12:20, an attack, probably with a deployment of a 120-mm mortar, was reported in the area of the city of Horodyshche. One private house burned down and one resident of Horodyshche was killed in the attack."

Details: The military emphasised that visiting the border area is extremely life-threatening.

The Operational Command Pivnich called on citizens to move at least 20 kilometres inland.

