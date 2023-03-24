All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack border of Chernihiv Oblast, one person reported killed

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 24 March 2023, 14:41
Russians attack border of Chernihiv Oblast, one person reported killed

Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv Oblast, killing a resident of the city of Horodyshche on the afternoon of 24 March. 

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North)

Quote: "Around 12:20, an attack, probably with a deployment of a 120-mm mortar, was reported in the area of the city of Horodyshche. One private house burned down and one resident of Horodyshche was killed in the attack."

Advertisement:

Details: The military emphasised that visiting the border area is extremely life-threatening.

The Operational Command Pivnich called on citizens to move at least 20 kilometres inland.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: