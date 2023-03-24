Russians use drone to drop explosives on administrative building in Beryslav
Friday, 24 March 2023, 17:15
Russian occupiers attacked one of the administrative buildings in the city of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast.
Source: Volodymyr Litvinov, Head of Beryslav District State Administration, on Telegram
Details: According to Litvinov, "quite a lot of windows" were broken in the building.
According to preliminary information, the explosives were dropped from a drone.
Fortunately, no one was hurt in the attack.
