Zelenskyy informed US House of Representatives Speaker that Ukraine would hold out without US assistance until April

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mike Johnson. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

In December 2023, during a conversation with Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that Ukraine would be able to withstand more pressure from Russian missiles and drones by March or April.

Source: Politico, citing sources

Details: Sources noted that Zelenskyy told Johnson that Ukraine could hold out without additional military assistance from the US until "March or April," after which it would run out of weapons.

Advertisement:

A source from the House of Representatives informed the publication that after this conversation, Johnson decided to support assistance until this deadline and chose to prepare the bill.

The preparation was handled by Johnson's national security aide, Josh Hodges, who supports Ukraine.

Background:

On 2 April, US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that offers about US$61 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies.

On 23 April, the Senate finally adopted a legislative package that includes about US$61 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies.

American media reported that after the bill is adopted, Ukraine's next package of US military aid, likely worth US$1 billion, might include long-range ATACMS missiles.

Support UP or become our patron!