Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv

On Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Order of Kniaz Yaroslav the Wise of III degree to Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, during his visit to Kyiv.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook, European Pravda reports

Commenting on the presentation of the award to Landsbergis, the president thanked him and Lithuania as a whole for supporting Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We will never forget it. You are always welcome in Ukraine," he emphasised.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister himself commented on receiving the order.

Quote from Landsbergis: "This award is recognition of the huge, heartfelt and unwavering support shown for Ukraine by the people of Lithuania. I am proud to be taking this back home to them," he tweeted.

This award is recognition of the huge, heartfelt and unwavering support shown for Ukraine by the people of Lithuania. I am proud to be taking this back home to them. pic.twitter.com/ENDkYPzuOr — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) March 24, 2023

Earlier, the media reported that the Lithuanian Foreign Minister will visit Kyiv on Friday. But the purpose of Landsbergis' visit and planned meetings were not officially announced.

The last time Landsbergis was in Kyiv was in November of last year. At that time, together with the foreign ministers of seven European countries, he participated in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

