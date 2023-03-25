All Sections
Spain to provide almost €15 million to strengthen food security in Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 25 March 2023, 00:48
Spain to provide almost €15 million to strengthen food security in Ukraine

The Spanish government will allocate  additional €14.5 million to Ukraine to continue developing the global food security program announced last September by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Source: Spanish Ambassador to Ukraine Ricardo Lopez-Aranda Jagu at a briefing in Odesa, reports European Pravda, citing Ukrinform news agency

Details: "Last September, the Prime Minister of Spain announced at the UN General Assembly that Spain would provide more than €236 million to implement this program. And now Spain will add another €14.5 million," the ambassador said.

According to the Spanish diplomat, Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine has had a significant impact on the rest of the world, jeopardizing food security.

"This program shows how Ukraine extends a hand of friendship to its friends in need. I am very pleased that Spain could join this program," Lopez-Aranda Jagu said, adding that Spain will continue to provide military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Background:
On 18 March, the Ukrainian government announced the extension of the grain initiative for 120 days, although Russia had initially agreed to only 60 days. The last extension expired on 18 March.

Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it did not agree to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative for 120 days and put forward several requirements for continuing its participation in it.

