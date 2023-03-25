All Sections
Medvedev urges Russians to download pirated movies, so Netflix goes bankrupt

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 13:33
Medvedev urges Russians to download pirated movies, so Netflix goes bankrupt

Russian Deputy Secretary of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, believes that it is suitable for Russia to download and distribute pirated copies of works on the internet that are not available to them due to sanctions after the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Medvedev, quoted by Russian News Agency TASS

Quote from Medvedev: "You know what? Find suitable pirated films and download them.

If they left us all sorts of "Netflix" and others, we would download them all and use them for free.

And I would throw all this around on social media to cause them maximum damage.

Maximum damage to make them go bankrupt!".

