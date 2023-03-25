All Sections
Poland to ramp up ammunition production capacity to meet Ukraine's needs

European PravdaSaturday, 25 March 2023, 16:11
Poland to ramp up ammunition production capacity to meet Ukraine's needs

Polish ammunition manufacturer Dezamet, part of the state-owned Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), is to drastically increase its ammunition production capacity in order to be able to provide adequate supplies to Ukraine.

Source: Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, in an interview with RMF FM, a Polish radio station

Details: Morawiecki made the announcement ahead of the visit of EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, which is scheduled for Monday 27 March.

Dezamet, which manufactures ammunition for artillery, mortars and grenade launchers, is one of more than 50 arms manufacturers in the PGZ group.

"This manufacturing facility can count on [receiving] more orders and funds. We will launch new production lines at this and other ammunition production facilities," Morawiecki said when asked about Breton’s forthcoming visit to the plant.

"We want to increase our production capacity by several times as quickly as possible," he added.

The Polish Prime Minister underscored that he is counting on private firms in Poland to ramp up their ammunition production as well.

PGZ CEO Sebastian Chwałek said on Friday that the group is planning to hire several thousand new personnel, in addition to the 20,000 staff it currently employs.

Background: On 20 March, 17 EU countries and Norway agreed to jointly produce and purchase ammunition to replenish their stockpiles and meet Ukraine's needs. The plan envisages providing Ukraine with one million pieces of artillery ammunition over 12 months.

Poland and Spain later joined these 18 countries.

