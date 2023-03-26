Ukrainian forces repel over 85 Russian assaults – General Staff report

During 25 March, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled more than 85 Russian assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 26 March

Quote: "Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 34 air and 4 missile strikes, and fired more than 70 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, in particular, on civilian infrastructure targets. There are civilian casualties.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensives on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Our troops repelled over 85 assaults on these fronts."

Details: On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. During the last 24 hours, Russian attackers fired on areas in and around the settlements of Horodyshche in Chernihiv Oblast, Kharkivka, Novovasylivka, Ukrainske and Bachivsk in Sumy Oblast, and Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Krasne, Neskuchne, Vovchansk, Vilcha and Krasne Pershe in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, over the last 24 hours the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in and around Synkivka, Kreminna, Bilohorivka and Vyimka. The areas in and around Pishchane, Dvorichna, Kupiansk and Tabaivka in Kharkiv oblast, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Vyimka and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast came under fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut, which is held by Ukrainian forces, as well as shelling the vicinity of Bohdanivka and Predtechyne in Donetsk Oblast. Russian invaders fired on the areas in and around Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kostiantynivka, Pivnichne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions towards Keramik, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Marinka and Novomykhailivka. The settlements of Avdiivka, Sieverne, Tonenke, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka and Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast suffered numerous attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continue to conduct defensive actions. They are firing on the settlements of Olhivske, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Kherson, Kozatske, Lvove, Ivanivka, Komyshany and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast.

Over the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force has carried out 11 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment. Ukrainian defenders downed Russian Orlan-10 and Supercam UAVs.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three Russian command points and five clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment.

