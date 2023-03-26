Defence forces repel more than 50 attacks on four fronts – General Staff report

On Sunday, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 50 Russian attacks on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka fronts, where the hostile troops were advancing.

Source: evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka fronts. Thanks to professional and coordinated actions, our defenders repelled more than 50 enemy attacks on these [fronts]."

Details: During the day, the Russians launched one missile attack and 16 air strikes, carrying out more than ten attacks from multiple rocket launch systems. The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high because Russia continues to use the terror tactics.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the occupiers have been detected. In Belarus, combat training activities of Russian army units are ongoing. Russia continues to maintain its military presence in border areas of the Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Novovasylivka, Bachivsk, Atynske, Volfyne, Myropilske, Pokrovka, Popivka of the Sumy Oblast, as well as Tymofiivka, Veterynarne, Hraniv, Kozacha Lopan, Hlyboke, Gatyshche, Kolodiazne, Dvorichna, Zapadne, and Kamianka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, during the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of the Synkivka and Vesele settlements. They conducted shelled Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv Oblast; Makiivka, Nevsky, Dibrova, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast, as well as Kolodiazi, Lyman, and Vyimka in the Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the enemy continues its assault on the city of Bakhmut and the Ivanivske district of the Donetsk Oblast. The invaders shelled the settlements of Vasiukivka, Bondarne, Zaliznianske, Minkivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Maiorsk, and New-York.

On the Avdiivka and Mariinka fronts, the Russians carried out offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Mariinka. It failed. Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Netailove, Mariinka, and Heorhiivka of Donetsk Oblast were subjected to numerous enemy attacks.

During the day, the invaders shelled the areas of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Velyka Novosilka of Donetsk Oblast on the Shakhtarsk front.

The enemy continues defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. He shelled the settlements of Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kherson, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Lvove, Antonivka, Blahovishchenske and Dniprovske of the Kherson Oblast.

The Russian invaders continue to suffer huge losses. This forces them to set up their hospitals on the premises of civilian medical institutions.

Thus, in the village of Novovasylivka, Pryazovsky District, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Russian occupying forces used the local hospital as a military hospital. As of 25 March, about 200 wounded Russian invaders are being treated there. Civilians have no access to medical facilities.

During the day, the aviation of the defence forces of Ukraine struck three areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers; units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three clusters of manpower, a radio-electronic warfare station, and an ammunition storage point.

