Zelenskyy: It is wrong when soldiers feel that civilians act like the war is over

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOMonday, 27 March 2023, 00:05
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainians to support the military, contribute to fundraising campaigns, and get involved in awareness raising.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It is wrong and unfair when our warriors who come from the front have the feeling that for many behind the frontline the war is seemingly already over. For those who are far from Donetsk Oblast, Nikopol, Saltivka, the [Ukrainian-Russian] border in Sumy Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia...and whose thoughts are also far from the trenches, from the daily pain of many Ukrainians.

Now, just like a year ago, we cannot be far from the war even in our thoughts, although we can thank our soldiers that hostilities are physically far from many of us. Now, just like a year ago, it is important that as many Ukrainians as possible help defend our state and help secure more support globally for us to win."

Details: President Zelenskyy urged everyone in Ukraine to support the country’s defenders "whenever possible" and to join volunteers’ fundraising campaigns when people can afford to do so.

"It is very important for everyone who has influence in the information sphere to contribute to the information front. This applies not only to journalists but to everyone who can spread the truth about [Russian] aggression.

The world must hear as loud and clear as it heard last year that [Russia’s] aggression against Ukraine continues. The world must know that ending the war and liberating Ukraine from Russian evil this year is a joint task of the entire civilised world. Because "civilised" means, among other things, determined to defend civilization," Zelenskyy concluded.

