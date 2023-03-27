Russian forces attack 2 locations in Sumy Oblast

Russian occupation forces attacked two Sumy Oblast hromadas on Sunday, 26 March. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Russian forces deployed tubed artillery to attack the Esman hromada, hitting it once.

They also deployed grenade launchers to fire on the Bilopillia hromada seven times.

There were no casualties and no property was damaged or destroyed.

