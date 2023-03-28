All Sections
Explosions were heard and the air defence system was activated in Kyiv Oblast as several Shahed drones were destroyed

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 28 March 2023, 00:03
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the joint national 24/7 newscast; Ukrainska Pravda; Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv

Details: The oblast military administration had reported the threat of drone attacks and the activation of the air defence system in the oblast. 

The air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast at 22:06 (Kyiv time).

Update: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that several Shahed drones had been destroyed in Kyiv Oblast.

"It's what always happens: from time to time, the enemy attacks Ukraine with Shaheds [136s or 131s – ed.]. They attack from the north and from the south front [Russia’s Bryansk Oblast and the eastern coast of the Sea of ​​Azov – ed.].

If you hear explosions, the air defence system is probably activated. We urge citizens to follow security instructions.

We already have some results: several Shaheds were downed in Kyiv Oblast [they were flying through Chernihiv Oblast, the area of ​​responsibility of Air Command Central – ed.], and, according to preliminary information, another one was shot down in the east [Operational Command Skhid (East) – ed.]. We will wait for the combat operations to be completed. After the all-clear is given, we will announce the results of the air battle."

According to Ukrainska Pravda, at least six explosions were heard in the city of Kyiv itself.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later confirmed that there were explosions in Ukraine's capital. According to preliminary reports, they occurred in the Obolon and Sviatoshyn districts. All relevant services have been dispatched to the sites of the explosions.  

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence equipment was activated in Kyiv.

