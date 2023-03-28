All Sections
Ukrainian Security Service special forces destroy Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 28 March 2023, 12:02
Ukrainian Security Service special forces destroy Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system

Special Forces from Special Operations Centre A of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have destroyed a Tor anti-aircraft missile system using a kamikaze drone.

Source: SSU press service

Quote: "This is the fourth Tor our soldiers have racked up in March alone! By the way, these systems are used to hit air targets up to 12 km away and at an altitude of 10 km. So we have to ask the question: 'What happened?'"

Details: Another target was reportedly a Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher, which was also reduced to scrap metal after the drone hit.

The date and front where the Special Forces were operating remain, as ever, undisclosed.

