Mine danger on Black Sea coast increases due to storm

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 28 March 2023, 17:08
Stormy weather is increasing the danger of mines on the Black Sea coast.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "Stormy weather increases the mine risk. Since the beginning of the year, about 20 mines have been washed up by the sea in the coastal zone of Odesa Oblast, Mykolaiv Oblast and Georgia.

The vast majority were destroyed by the Defence Forces in a controlled manner, but about 20% detonated uncontrollably, causing destruction. Fortunately, there were no casualties this year, but such incidents are likely to occur in the summer."

Details: Local residents are asked not to expose themselves to danger and to follow the rules and regulations of martial law.

Background: In March 2022, after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army mined shipping lanes from the Bosphorus to Odesa. The sea port of Sochi has circulated information that the mines are Ukrainian mines that are drifting after a storm.

