All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mine danger on Black Sea coast increases due to storm

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 28 March 2023, 17:08
Mine danger on Black Sea coast increases due to storm

Stormy weather is increasing the danger of mines on the Black Sea coast.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "Stormy weather increases the mine risk. Since the beginning of the year, about 20 mines have been washed up by the sea in the coastal zone of Odesa Oblast, Mykolaiv Oblast and Georgia.

Advertisement:

The vast majority were destroyed by the Defence Forces in a controlled manner, but about 20% detonated uncontrollably, causing destruction. Fortunately, there were no casualties this year, but such incidents are likely to occur in the summer."

Details: Local residents are asked not to expose themselves to danger and to follow the rules and regulations of martial law.

Background: In March 2022, after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army mined shipping lanes from the Bosphorus to Odesa. The sea port of Sochi has circulated information that the mines are Ukrainian mines that are drifting after a storm.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: