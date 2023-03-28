All Sections
Hungarian Foreign Minister reinforces intent on blocking European "nuclear sanctions" after talking with Russian energy minister

European PravdaTuesday, 28 March 2023, 20:31

On Tuesday 28 March, Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, has reported on a telephone conversation with the Russian Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs Aleksandr Novak, as a result of which he confirmed his opposition to nuclear energy sanctions against Russia.

Source: Szijjártó reported the results of the discussion on Facebook, writes European Pravda 

Details: According to the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, who is also responsible for energy issues, he and the Russian minister discussed "current issues of Hungarian-Russian energy cooperation" for half an hour.

Among other things, Novak assured Szijjártó of the timely supply of Russian oil and gas to Hungary despite international sanctions.

Quote: "We also discussed the construction of new units of the Paks nuclear power plant, we noted that the preparatory work is ongoing, and since new nuclear facilities are important for the security of Hungary's energy supply, the government will continue to prevent any sanctions against the nuclear sector," he emphasised.

At the same time, Szijjártó mentioned Hungary's negotiations with the French state-owned nuclear reactor manufacturer Framatome, which, as media previously reported, could potentially displace Russia from the Paks NPP extension project.

Ukraine and some of its partners are promoting  the idea of EU sanctions against the Russian state-owned nuclear company Rosatom as a company that de facto participates in Russian aggression against Ukraine, and hopes to achieve personal sanctions against individual officials to begin with. Among other things, Ukraine called on the EU to include Rosatom in the tenth sanctions package.

At the same time, Hungary has repeatedly emphasised that it will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia related to nuclear energy.

