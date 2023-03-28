Zelenskyy holds Sumy Oblast meeting to discuss reinforcing border guard units

During his visit to Sumy Oblast on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the head of the Border Guard Service of Ukraine to discuss reinforcing border guard units in the country's north.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "I have returned from our Sumy Oblast. Today I was in Okhtyrka, Trostianets, and Sumy, and visited our border guards’ positions.

[...] I held a meeting with representatives of local authorities in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts. There are issues that need to be resolved. They will be resolved.

I held a meeting with the commanders directly responsible for the defence of Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts. I also had a special conversation with the Head of the Border Guard Service. We talked about the defence of Sumy and other [Ukrainian] oblasts, and about strengthening the border guards who are fighting on the frontline alongside all the other defence forces."

Details: Zelenskyy said that he presented the title of the Hero City to Okhtyrka, a "city that helped save eastern and central Ukraine with its resistance".

Quote: "Of course, I thank the Sumy Border Guard Detachment. I paid a visit to them today, and had the honour to talk to them and show them our support. Strong positions along the entire border with the terrorist state are a result of the strength of our people who are always ready to defend the border."

More details: The president singled out the Lunahsk, Kramatorsk and Donetsk Border Guard detachments, which are eliminating Russian forces on the Bakhmut, Lyman and Avdiivka fronts.

