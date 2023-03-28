Russia pounds Sumy Oblast, firing grenade launchers around 100 times

A hromada in Sumy Oblast recorded one hundred hits from a grenade launcher on 28 March [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers shelled four hromadas.

The Russians deployed an automatic grenade launcher to fire on Bilopillia hromada 90 times and an anti-tank grenade launcher to fire 10 times from the territory of Russia.

Yunakivka hromada was attacked three times by mortars. Znob-Novohradske hromada was shelled 14 times, probably from self-propelled artillery. Esman hromada was hit four times using tubed artillery.

According to preliminary reports, no consequences of the attacks were observed.

