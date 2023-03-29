Ukraine's defence forces repel 57 Russian attacks – General Staff report

Over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders repelled 57 Russian attacks and struck 11 clusters of Russian manpower.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 29 March

Quote: "The enemy is concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and their surroundings remain in the epicentre of combat.

Thanks to their professional and coordinated actions, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 57 enemy attacks in the above-mentioned fronts over the last day…

…The enemy continues to blatantly use medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories for its own purposes. Thus, the local hospital in Bilovodsk, Luhansk Oblast, has been converted into a military hospital with 200 beds. Currently, the medical facility treats those occupiers that have sustained minor injuries. Meanwhile, all civilians have been 'discharged'."

Details: Over the last 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out 18 air, 3 missile strikes and 50 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) at the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure targets.

A rocket attack on infrastructure facilities in the town of Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv Oblast on 28 March resulted in civilian casualties and damage to private homes.

Over the past day, the Russians fired on the following settlements and their surroundings: Kucherivka, Bilopillia and Volfyne in Sumy Oblast, and Tymofiivka, Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Komisarove, Ustynivka, Vilkhuvatka and Stroivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the Russians have conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in and around Krokhmalne, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Berestove. They have shelled the following settlements and their surroundings: Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Kutkivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Vilshana, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivske, Nevske, Kuzmyne, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut. However, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are currently holding the city and repelling numerous Russian attacks. Over the past day, Russian attackers conducted unsuccessful offensives near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Predtechyne and Ozarianivka in Donetsk Oblast. They fired on the settlements of Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Khromove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Shumy and Maiorsk.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions towards the settlements of Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Stepove, Pervomaiske and Marinka. Russian forces fired on civilian settlements, including Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Stepove, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Marinka, Pobieda, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire over the past day.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continue to conduct defensive actions. Russian forces fired on Novosilka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Antonivka in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force has carried out five strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment. Ukrainian defenders shot down Russian Orlan-10 and ZALA UAVs.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a Russian command post, six clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, an anti-aircraft missile system and an ammunition storage point.

