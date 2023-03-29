The Ukrainian National Bar Association is illegally using Ukrainska Pravda and the Chesno Movement brands in its advertising on social media. The Bar Association is associated with Viktor Medvedchuk [a Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician; Putin is his daughter's godfather – ed.], who was handed over to Russia in September 2022 as part of a prisoner exchange.

Source: Chesno Movement

Details: At the end of March, the Bar Council of the Ukrainian National Bar Association responded to an article by the Chesno Movement, "The Kremlin Octopus: How Medvedchuk built his network in the Bar", published by Ukrainska Pravda.

The Bar Council has launched an advertisement on social media alleging that "the information presented in the publication does not correspond to reality".

Chesno notes that the Facebook advertising campaign was launched on behalf of the Advokat Post page. A news agency with the same name was registered a few years ago; its authorised representative is Volodymyr Kushnir, a lawyer from Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Chesno emphasises that by using someone else's trademark, the Advokat Post page has violated the laws of Ukraine "On Protection of Rights to Trademarks for Goods and Services" and "On Protection Against Unfair Competition".

As reported, this is not the first advertising post by this page that is related to the activities of the Ukrainian National Bar Association.

Quote from Vita Dumanska, leader of the Chesno Movement: "This statement does not refute any fact that the Chesno Movement has presented. It was about the fact that Lidiia Izovitova, a long-time associate of Medvedchuk, who is a traitor to Ukraine, has been leading the Association for several terms, and was supposed to step down in 2022. The Association's management behaved shamefully during the Revolution of Dignity. And a few weeks before the full-scale war, a draft law appeared that allowed Izovitova to be re-elected for the third time. The authors are: Antonina Slavytska, the partner of the infamous ex-head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv; Mykola Tyshchenko and Andrii Klochko, members of the Servant of the People party; and Illia Kyva, a traitor to Ukraine."

