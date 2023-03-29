All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 29 March 2023, 13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement

The Ukrainian National Bar Association is illegally using Ukrainska Pravda and the Chesno Movement brands in its advertising on social media. The Bar Association is associated with Viktor Medvedchuk [a Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician; Putin is his daughter's godfather – ed.], who was handed over to Russia in September 2022 as part of a prisoner exchange.   

Source: Chesno Movement

Details: At the end of March, the Bar Council of the Ukrainian National Bar Association responded to an article by the Chesno Movement, "The Kremlin Octopus: How Medvedchuk built his network in the Bar", published by Ukrainska Pravda.

The Bar Council has launched an advertisement on social media alleging that "the information presented in the publication does not correspond to reality".

Chesno notes that the Facebook advertising campaign was launched on behalf of the Advokat Post page. A news agency with the same name was registered a few years ago; its authorised representative is Volodymyr Kushnir, a lawyer from Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Chesno emphasises that by using someone else's trademark, the Advokat Post page has violated the laws of Ukraine "On Protection of Rights to Trademarks for Goods and Services" and "On Protection Against Unfair Competition".

As reported, this is not the first advertising post by this page that is related to the activities of the Ukrainian National Bar Association. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote from Vita Dumanska, leader of the Chesno Movement: "This statement does not refute any fact that the Chesno Movement has presented. It was about the fact that Lidiia Izovitova, a long-time associate of Medvedchuk, who is a traitor to Ukraine, has been leading the Association for several terms, and was supposed to step down in 2022. The Association's management behaved shamefully during the Revolution of Dignity. And a few weeks before the full-scale war, a draft law appeared that allowed Izovitova to be re-elected for the third time. The authors are: Antonina Slavytska, the partner of the infamous ex-head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv; Mykola Tyshchenko and Andrii Klochko, members of the Servant of the People party; and Illia Kyva, a traitor to Ukraine."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News