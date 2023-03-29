Russia plans to conscript over half million people this year

Russia plans to increase its army by 400,000 people this year; it is reported that in 2022, the occupiers were likely to recruit more than 500,000 people.

Source: Bloomberg, referring to the Federal Statistics Service data and sources familiar with the conscription plan in the Russian Federation

Details: Bloomberg, citing data from the Russian Federal Statistics Service, reports that the size of the Russian army last year increased by approximately 400,000 people. According to the news agency, the army of the Russian Federation probably was strengthened by 500,000.

In addition, according to Bloomberg’s sources familiar with the Kremlin's plan, Russia plans to call up another 400,000 contract soldiers this year as Putin prepares for a prolonged war against Ukraine.

The total strength of the Russian army, as reported by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, is planned to increase to 1.5 million from 1.15 million by 2026.

The agency notes that Putin's drive to expand Russia's Armed Forces is exacerbating labour shortages as the war against Ukraine draws hundreds of thousands of workers from other sectors of the economy into the army.

Background:

In the autumn, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the number of servicemen mobilised recently in the Russian Federation had reached 318,000 people, despite the previously announced limit of 300,000.

