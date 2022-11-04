All Sections
Putin announces that more than 300,000 people have been conscripted in Russia

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 4 November 2022, 13:07
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that the number of servicemen mobilised recently in the Russian Federation has reached 318,000 people, despite the previously announced limit of 300,000.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS

Quote from Putin: "We already have 318,000 (people mobilised - ed.). Why 318,000? Because volunteers are coming. The number of volunteers is not decreasing".

Details: According to Putin, 49,000 of the 318,000 people have already been sent to the line of contact, and the rest are allegedly "engaged in training".

Background:

On 29 October, Russian Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu claimed that 82,000 conscripts had been sent to Ukraine.

Previously:

  • On 21 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilisation of Russian citizens. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that 300,000 reservists would be mobilised in Russia.
  • The media have learned that Russia in fact plans to draft 1.2 million people into its army as part of the mobilisation. Putin’s administration refuted this information.
  • In late October, Putin declared that the "partial mobilisation" was over. However, as the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, Russia is continuing to conduct covert mobilisation, despite official statements about it having been completed.
  • On 1 November, Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, announced that 300 000 people had already been drafted.

