All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin announces that more than 300,000 people have been conscripted in Russia

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 4 November 2022, 14:07

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that the number of servicemen mobilised recently in the Russian Federation has reached 318,000 people, despite the previously announced limit of 300,000.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS

Quote from Putin: "We already have 318,000 (people mobilised - ed.). Why 318,000? Because volunteers are coming. The number of volunteers is not decreasing".

Details: According to Putin, 49,000 of the 318,000 people have already been sent to the line of contact, and the rest are allegedly "engaged in training".

Background:

On 29 October, Russian Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu claimed that 82,000 conscripts had been sent to Ukraine.

Previously:

  • On 21 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilisation of Russian citizens. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that 300,000 reservists would be mobilised in Russia.
  • The media have learned that Russia in fact plans to draft 1.2 million people into its army as part of the mobilisation. Putin’s administration refuted this information.
  • In late October, Putin declared that the "partial mobilisation" was over. However, as the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, Russia is continuing to conduct covert mobilisation, despite official statements about it having been completed.
  • On 1 November, Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, announced that 300 000 people had already been drafted.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Sponsored contentNew Unit.City campuses by Kovalska Industrial and Construction Group. Aesthetics, Innovation and Energy Efficiency in Wartime

NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft systems arrive in Ukraine

Russians have only 120 Iskanders left

Zelenskyy: Over 4.5 million households remain without power as Russia plans new large-scale attacks

Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Situation with electricity in Kyiv is challenging, but blackouts are controlled

Founder of Wagner PMC creates "militia training centres" on border with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
School destroyed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian-liberated village in Kherson Oblast
20:18
Ukraine received first batch of generators from Lithuania
19:25
Russian troops hit high-rise building in Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, 8 floors destroyed
18:51
Russian occupiers create uninhabitable conditions for residents of Kherson Oblast to force them to flee
18:50
Zelenskyy's Office reminded conditions when Ukraine would agree to open negotiations with Kremlin
18:17
50,000 Russian conscripts are currently fighting against Ukraine – Putin
18:07
Destroyed dams, hundreds of kilometres of burnt forest: Ukrainian military video shows Kharkiv Oblast after liberation from Russian occupiers
17:39
Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast
17:29
National Guardsmen present their know-how to destroy Russian drones
17:27
Most Ukrainians see Ukraine as prosperous EU state in 10 years
All News