USAID finds no serious violations related to aid to Ukraine

Despite an increased number of reports of possible misuse of US aid, its inspectors have found no signs of serious violations in this regard.

Source: Nicole Angarella, Acting Inspector General of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), at a special meeting in the US Senate on Wednesday, as reported by European Pravda



Details: Angarella said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the United States has created a multi-level system of oversight over American aid to Ukraine and conducted outreach work to raise awareness of how to report suspected violations.

Angarella noted that since this outreach began, the Office of USAID’s Inspector General has received 178 reports of possible violations related to Ukraine, "which represents a 556% increase in reports from the previous 11-month period".

"To date, we have no serious criminal findings associated with USAID assistance to Ukraine. However, this increase in reporting shows that our outreach is working, and individuals know how to report potential misuse of USAID funds," she emphasised.

The acting USAID Inspector General went on to say that her office is currently conducting two open investigations into possible misuse of US aid, and five more are under preliminary investigation.

She described a case where potential abuse of tender procedures was reported by "a major American contractor operating in Ukraine," but in this case, the violation was prevented.

"Serious conclusions will be drawn after a thorough investigation or audit process… so we have not confirmed any allegations at this time," Angarella emphasised.

Background: The United States has set up an institution to monitor and investigate the illegal actions of fraudsters and corrupt officials who are misusing the American people's aid to Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion. Auditors visited Kyiv in January to ensure the accountability of US military and financial assistance.

