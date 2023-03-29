All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


USAID finds no serious violations related to aid to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 29 March 2023, 20:29

Despite an increased number of reports of possible misuse of US aid, its inspectors have found no signs of serious violations in this regard.

Source: Nicole Angarella, Acting Inspector General of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), at a special meeting in the US Senate on Wednesday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Angarella said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the United States has created a multi-level system of oversight over American aid to Ukraine and conducted outreach work to raise awareness of how to report suspected violations.

Angarella noted that since this outreach began, the Office of USAID’s Inspector General has received 178 reports of possible violations related to Ukraine, "which represents a 556% increase in reports from the previous 11-month period".

Advertisement:

"To date, we have no serious criminal findings associated with USAID assistance to Ukraine. However, this increase in reporting shows that our outreach is working, and individuals know how to report potential misuse of USAID funds," she emphasised.

The acting USAID Inspector General went on to say that her office is currently conducting two open investigations into possible misuse of US aid, and five more are under preliminary investigation.

She described a case where potential abuse of tender procedures was reported by "a major American contractor operating in Ukraine," but in this case, the violation was prevented.

"Serious conclusions will be drawn after a thorough investigation or audit process… so we have not confirmed any allegations at this time," Angarella emphasised.

Background: The United States has set up an institution to monitor and investigate the illegal actions of fraudsters and corrupt officials who are misusing the American people's aid to Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion. Auditors visited Kyiv in January to ensure the accountability of US military and financial assistance.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
All News
Advertisement: