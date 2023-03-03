All Sections
State Duma obliges Russian companies to keep internal emails for 3 years

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 04:57

The State Duma of the Russian Federation [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament - ed.] has finally approved amendments to the law on communication, which stipulate that Russian companies are obliged to store internal correspondence on servers for three years. 

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: Reportedly, the law applies to voice information, text messages of company employees, images forwarded by them, audio, video, and other messages.

Companies will be required to provide this information to bodies that "carry out investigative activities or guarantee the security of the Russian Federation".

The law refers to companies with an "internal information system", and this, as a rule, is a large business, the media states.

It is noted that the law will enter into force on 1 September 2023.

