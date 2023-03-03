All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's defence forces repel 85 Russian attacks – General Staff report

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 3 March 2023, 06:43

Ukraine’s defence forces repelled over 85 Russian attacks on five fronts on 2 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 March

Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, our forces have repelled over 85 attacks on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

Enemy forces continue to violate international humanitarian law. The occupiers carried out 31 airstrikes and 3 missile strikes, including strikes on civilian facilities in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. There are civilian casualties; several multi-storey apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. A total of 88 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) also took place.

There is a significant ongoing threat of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine."

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to attack Tymonovychi, Zarichchia, Hremiach and Khrinivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Boiaro-Lezhachi, Atynske, Iskryskivshchyna, Kindrativka, Myropilske and Popivka (Sumy Oblast) and areas in and around 18 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Krasne, Hlyboke, Vesele, Vovchansk, Ohirtseve and Strilecha.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast), but were unsuccessful. They shelled areas in and around 20 settlements, including Dvorichna, Lyman Pershyi, Petropavlivka and Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast); Makiivka and Kreminna (Luhansk Oblast); and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russian forces continued to assault the city of Bakhmut on the Bakhmut front. Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults in the vicinity of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka and Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast). Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Dyliivka, Maiorsk and New-York came under Russian fire.

Russian forces continued to carry out unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions on the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts. They deployed mortars and artillery to attack areas in and around 18 settlements, including Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Vesele, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces shelled areas in and around more than 45 civilian settlements on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, including Novosilka and Vermivka (Donetsk Oblast); Zaliznychne, Huliaipole and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Vesele, Beryslav, Chornobaivka, Antonivka, and the city of Kherson.

Ukrainian aircraft carried out 13 airstrikes on concentrations of Russian troops and equipment. Ukraine’s defenders shot down a Russian Su-25 jet, a Mi-24 helicopter and seven UAVs (a Supercam, two Orlan-10, and four Lancet drones).

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck six concentrations of Russian troops and one ammunition storage point.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News