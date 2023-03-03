Ukraine's defence forces repel 85 Russian attacks – General Staff report

Ukraine’s defence forces repelled over 85 Russian attacks on five fronts on 2 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 March

Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, our forces have repelled over 85 attacks on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

Enemy forces continue to violate international humanitarian law. The occupiers carried out 31 airstrikes and 3 missile strikes, including strikes on civilian facilities in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. There are civilian casualties; several multi-storey apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. A total of 88 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) also took place.

There is a significant ongoing threat of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine."

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to attack Tymonovychi, Zarichchia, Hremiach and Khrinivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Boiaro-Lezhachi, Atynske, Iskryskivshchyna, Kindrativka, Myropilske and Popivka (Sumy Oblast) and areas in and around 18 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Krasne, Hlyboke, Vesele, Vovchansk, Ohirtseve and Strilecha.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast), but were unsuccessful. They shelled areas in and around 20 settlements, including Dvorichna, Lyman Pershyi, Petropavlivka and Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast); Makiivka and Kreminna (Luhansk Oblast); and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces continued to assault the city of Bakhmut on the Bakhmut front. Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults in the vicinity of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka and Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast). Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Dyliivka, Maiorsk and New-York came under Russian fire.

Russian forces continued to carry out unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions on the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts. They deployed mortars and artillery to attack areas in and around 18 settlements, including Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Vesele, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces shelled areas in and around more than 45 civilian settlements on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, including Novosilka and Vermivka (Donetsk Oblast); Zaliznychne, Huliaipole and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Vesele, Beryslav, Chornobaivka, Antonivka, and the city of Kherson.

Ukrainian aircraft carried out 13 airstrikes on concentrations of Russian troops and equipment. Ukraine’s defenders shot down a Russian Su-25 jet, a Mi-24 helicopter and seven UAVs (a Supercam, two Orlan-10, and four Lancet drones).

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck six concentrations of Russian troops and one ammunition storage point.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!