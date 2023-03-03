Russian pilot gets 12 years in prison for bombing Kharkiv Oblast

A Russian pilot who bombed the Kharkiv TV tower has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Quote from SSU: "The offender is the deputy commander of a military unit belonging to the 6th Air and Air Defence Army of the Western Military District of the Russian armed forces.

On 6 March last year, he flew a Russian combat plant over the state border of Ukraine and bombed a radio and television station in Kharkiv.

It is established that the enemy used eight FAB-500 aircraft bombs, weighing 2.5 tonnes in TNT equivalent, to conduct an air attack.

The pilot was shot down by Ukrainian defenders right after he dropped the bombs. After ejecting and landing, he was arrested."

Details: Based on the evidence collected by SSU investigators, the court found him guilty of violating the laws and customs of war.

The defendant was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The court also satisfied the civil claims of the victims, three companies, totalling more than UAH 1.1 million (US$29,740.91), the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office notes.

