All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian pilot gets 12 years in prison for bombing Kharkiv Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 3 March 2023, 10:54

A Russian pilot who bombed the Kharkiv TV tower has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Source:  Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Quote from SSU: "The offender is the deputy commander of a military unit belonging to the 6th Air and Air Defence Army of the Western Military District of the Russian armed forces.

On 6 March last year, he flew a Russian combat plant over the state border of Ukraine and bombed a radio and television station in Kharkiv.

It is established that the enemy used eight FAB-500 aircraft bombs, weighing 2.5 tonnes in TNT equivalent, to conduct an air attack.

The pilot was shot down by Ukrainian defenders right after he dropped the bombs. After ejecting and landing, he was arrested."

Details: Based on the evidence collected by SSU investigators, the court found him guilty of violating the laws and customs of war.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The defendant was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The court also satisfied the civil claims of the victims, three companies, totalling more than UAH 1.1 million (US$29,740.91), the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office notes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News