All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers kill tractor driver in village of Tomaryne in Kherson Oblast

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 3 March 2023, 11:17

Russian occupiers attacked the liberated territories of Kherson Oblast on 3 March 2023, killing a tractor driver near the village of Tomaryne and wounding two more people in the village of Kozatske.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The occupiers have attacked Kherson Oblast. One person has been killed and other civilians have been wounded because of the enemy’s attacks."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians shot the tractor driver near the village of Tomaryne in the Beryslav district. A 33-year-old man was taken to the closest hospital by Ukrainian soldiers. However, doctors were unable to do anything except acknowledge  death, unfortunately. The wounds received after the Russian attack appeared to be too severe. 

Russian forces have attacked the village of Kozatske in the Kakhovka district. Two people have been injured, and medics are currently providing them with the necessary medical assistance.

In addition, a fragment of a Russian projectile injured an employee of an enterprise in Kherson. A 48-year-old woman was at her workplace when the shelling started. When she heard the explosions, she wanted to run out of the building to go down to the basement, but she didn't have time. She got her leg injured. She was taken to the hospital.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
All News
Advertisement: