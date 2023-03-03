All Sections
Occupiers kill tractor driver in village of Tomaryne in Kherson Oblast

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 3 March 2023, 12:17

Russian occupiers attacked the liberated territories of Kherson Oblast on 3 March 2023, killing a tractor driver near the village of Tomaryne and wounding two more people in the village of Kozatske.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The occupiers have attacked Kherson Oblast. One person has been killed and other civilians have been wounded because of the enemy’s attacks."

Details: The Russians shot the tractor driver near the village of Tomaryne in the Beryslav district. A 33-year-old man was taken to the closest hospital by Ukrainian soldiers. However, doctors were unable to do anything except acknowledge  death, unfortunately. The wounds received after the Russian attack appeared to be too severe. 

Russian forces have attacked the village of Kozatske in the Kakhovka district. Two people have been injured, and medics are currently providing them with the necessary medical assistance.

In addition, a fragment of a Russian projectile injured an employee of an enterprise in Kherson. A 48-year-old woman was at her workplace when the shelling started. When she heard the explosions, she wanted to run out of the building to go down to the basement, but she didn't have time. She got her leg injured. She was taken to the hospital.

