Crash of Interior Ministry helicopter in Brovary: Prime Minister says investigation has data from "black boxes"
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the investigation has the data from black boxes of the helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, killing the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on 18 January.
Source: Interfax-Ukraine
Quote from Shmyhal: "The results of the helicopter's technical condition are very clear. All the materials from the "black box" have been preserved and are of high quality."
Details: Shmyhal reported that the black box found at the crash site of the helicopter had been deciphered in France.
According to the Prime Minister, the investigation is ongoing. Shmyhal noted that currently there is no information that he would be able to publicly announce: the results of the investigation should be available in the near future, as a lot of work has been done.
Background:
- On the morning of 18 January, a helicopter fell near a kindergarten in the city of Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, and a fire broke out. As a result, the top leadership of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs was killed, including Denys Monastyrskyi, Minister of Internal Affairs, Yevhen Yenin, First Deputy Interior Minister, and Yurii Lubkovych, State Secretary of the Interior Ministry, as well as assistants and security of the minister. Information about the total number of fatalities varied.
- According to the State Emergency Service, a total of 14 people died, including a child.
- The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) started proceedings due to the crash of the helicopter in Brovary. Among the main avenues of investigation are the following: violation of flight rules, technical malfunction and intentional actions.
- At the meeting on 18 January, the Cabinet of Ministers assigned the duties of the Minister of Internal Affairs to Ihor Klymenko, the head of the National Police.
- In February, the investigation reported that it had questioned more than 6,000 witnesses.
- Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that the investigation would be able to release the first results of the investigation late in March or early in April.
