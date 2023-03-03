All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Crash of Interior Ministry helicopter in Brovary: Prime Minister says investigation has data from "black boxes"

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 3 March 2023, 14:21
Crash of Interior Ministry helicopter in Brovary: Prime Minister says investigation has data from black boxes

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the investigation has the data from black boxes of the helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, killing the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on 18 January.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Shmyhal: "The results of the helicopter's technical condition are very clear. All the materials from the "black box" have been preserved and are of high quality."

Details: Shmyhal reported that the black box found at the crash site of the helicopter had been deciphered in France. 

According to the Prime Minister, the investigation is ongoing. Shmyhal noted that currently there is no information that he would be able to publicly announce: the results of the investigation should be available in the near future, as a lot of work has been done.

Advertisement:

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
All News
Advertisement: