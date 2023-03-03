Crash of Interior Ministry helicopter in Brovary: Prime Minister says investigation has data from "black boxes"

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the investigation has the data from black boxes of the helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, killing the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on 18 January.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine



Quote from Shmyhal: "The results of the helicopter's technical condition are very clear. All the materials from the "black box" have been preserved and are of high quality."



Details: Shmyhal reported that the black box found at the crash site of the helicopter had been deciphered in France.

According to the Prime Minister, the investigation is ongoing. Shmyhal noted that currently there is no information that he would be able to publicly announce: the results of the investigation should be available in the near future, as a lot of work has been done.

Background:

