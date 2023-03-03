All Sections
Russians advancing on 5 fronts, trying to surround Bakhmut – General Staff report

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 3 March 2023, 17:41
Russians advancing on 5 fronts, trying to surround Bakhmut – General Staff report

Russians launched 30 air and 6 missile attacks, as well as over 20 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems during 3 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 3 March

Details: The General Staff noted that Russian forces are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

Quote: "On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces continued to conduct offensive operations in the vicinity of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast), they were unsuccessful. 

On the Bakhmut front, the enemy does not stop trying to surround the city of Bakhmut. During the day, our defenders repelled numerous attacks in the areas of Vasiukivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka and Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast)...

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops near the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Marinka and Pobieda…

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, trying to improve their tactical position for offensive operations." 

Details: The General Staff also reported that Ukrainian Air Forces carried out five strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops and equipment during the day. The defenders also shot down a Russian Su-34 aircraft and a ZALA-type UAV.

