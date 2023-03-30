All Sections
We see no blatant violations – White House on Ukraine's use of US military aid

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 07:31
The White House sees no evidence to suggest that Ukraine is misusing US military aid. 

Source: John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, quoted by Ukrinform news agency 

Quote: "When it comes to the use of military assistance provided to Ukraine, we have not seen any evidence of any blatant violations."

Details: Kirby also said that Ukraine shares the US concerns about ensuring proper accountability and transparency in the use of US equipment.

"We all want as much oversight and accountability as possible. Ukraine receives equipment and systems purchased at taxpayer expense, but this is war. During a battle, it is impossible to perfectly predict the movement of every piece of equipment a soldier takes with him into battle," Kirby added.

Background: 

  • American auditors arrived in Kyiv in January to ensure the accountability of US military and financial aid.
  • US Agency for International Development (USAID) reported on 29 March that inspectors have found no signs of serious violations in this regard.

