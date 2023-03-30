Russian forces attack Kherson Oblast 45 times in past 24 hours: one person killed

Russian occupiers carried out 45 attacks on Kherson Oblast throughout 29 March, killing one person and wounding another one.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram



Quote: "The enemy carried out 45 attacks, launching 216 shells over the past day.

Kherson Oblast was under fire from Russian aviation, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery."

Details: According to Prokudin, a civilian was killed and another person was wounded in the Russian attack.

