Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens European security – King Charles III

Britain’s King Charles III has emphasised that the security of Europe and democratic values have been threatened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Radio Liberty with reference to France-Presse

Quote: "The scourge of war is back in Europe, the war of aggression against Ukraine has brought unimaginable suffering on so many innocent people," he said. "The security of Europe as well as our democratic values are under threat. But the world did not stand idly by... we can draw courage from our unity."

Details: The British king addressed the German parliament on 30 March.

It is not the first time King Charles III has spoken about the war waged by Russia against Ukraine. In February, he visited a military camp in Wiltshire in the southwest of England, where he met with soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the time, King Charles III spoke with Ukrainian soldiers and watched as they mastered British Challenger 2 tanks, AS-90 self-propelled howitzers and various types of artillery that Britain is supplying to the Armed Forces.

The training of the Ukrainian military in the UK started in July 2022. In total, British instructors trained almost 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in six months. Training for another 19,200 Ukrainian soldiers and officers is planned in the UK from January 2023.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!