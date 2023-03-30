Border guards in Bakhmut kill two groups of Wagnerites

Soldiers of the State Border Service of Ukraine killed two groups of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) mercenaries in Bakhmut.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The first group of invaders was killed by mortars according to the coordinates provided by aerial reconnaissance. The fire stopped the invaders on the approach to the contact line.

The second Wagner PMC group was restrained by the State Border Guard Service soldiers in close combat in a suburban building, targeting the enemy with grenade launchers and small arms."

Details: In total, Wagnerites lost 14 people: 6 were killed, and 8 were injured.

