Türkiye does not support Russia's speculation concerning prolongation of grain initiative – ambassador

European PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 18:22

All parties to the Black Sea Grain Initiative except Russia agree that the initiative has been extended for a period of 120 days, not 60 as Russia claims.

Source: Vasyl Bodnar, Ukrainian ambassador to Türkiye, at a briefing at Media Center Ukraine on Thursday, 30 March, cited by European Pravda

Bodnar stressed that, according to Ukraine’s position, the grain initiative was extended for a period of 120 days as it was stated in the document signed on 22 July 2022.

Quote: "This is speculation from the Russian  side. It is behaving in a way that suggests it wants to reconsider whether the 60-day extension is acceptable to it. This is certainly an attempt by the aggressor country to manipulate both public opinion and mediators."

Bodnar added: "The UN Secretary General has made a statement that the initiative is supposed to be extended for 120 days. The Turkish side has also stated explicitly that it expects a 120-day extension."

He warned the public that in the next few weeks there will be a pre-election period which will coincide with the 60-day deadline for the extension of the grain initiative.

Background: On 18 March the Ukrainian government reported that the grain initiative would be extended by 120 days. At the same time Russia later claimed that the initiative would only be extended for 60 days and threatened the parties involved with complete termination if its ultimatum demands are not met

