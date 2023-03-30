All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Türkiye does not support Russia's speculation concerning prolongation of grain initiative – ambassador

European PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 18:22

All parties to the Black Sea Grain Initiative except Russia agree that the initiative has been extended for a period of 120 days, not 60 as Russia claims.

Source: Vasyl Bodnar, Ukrainian ambassador to Türkiye, at a briefing at Media Center Ukraine on Thursday, 30 March, cited by European Pravda

Bodnar stressed that, according to Ukraine’s position, the grain initiative was extended for a period of 120 days as it was stated in the document signed on 22 July 2022.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This is speculation from the Russian  side. It is behaving in a way that suggests it wants to reconsider whether the 60-day extension is acceptable to it. This is certainly an attempt by the aggressor country to manipulate both public opinion and mediators."

Bodnar added: "The UN Secretary General has made a statement that the initiative is supposed to be extended for 120 days. The Turkish side has also stated explicitly that it expects a 120-day extension."

He warned the public that in the next few weeks there will be a pre-election period which will coincide with the 60-day deadline for the extension of the grain initiative.

Background: On 18 March the Ukrainian government reported that the grain initiative would be extended by 120 days. At the same time Russia later claimed that the initiative would only be extended for 60 days and threatened the parties involved with complete termination if its ultimatum demands are not met

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: