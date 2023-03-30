Security Service of Ukraine serves notice of suspicion on Rosaviatsiya head who helped transfer Russian military to front

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has served a notice of suspicion on Alexander Neradko, head of the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia (Rosaviatsiya), who provided civilian aeroplanes to transfer the Russian military to the contact line.

Source: SSU press service

Quote: "As a result of investigative actions, an evidence base has been collected against Alexander Neradko, Head of the Federal Air Transport Agency of the Russian Federation.

The sanctioned head of Rosaviatsia assisted the Ministry of Defence of the aggressor country in moving groups of the occupiers towards the state border of Ukraine and into the territory of annexed Crimea," the report reads.

It is noted that in order to do so, he involved four Russian airlines, which provided their aeroplanes to transport Russian military personnel, weapons and ammunition.

Between late September and November of last year, with Neradko's assistance, the Russian army transported over 3,000 soldiers and a large amount of ammunition to Platov airport in Russia’s Rostov Oblast and Simferopol airport in annexed Crimea.

Quote: "Later, the units of occupiers were involved in hostilities against the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the country’s eastern and southern fronts.

Based on the evidence gathered, SSU investigators served a notice of suspicion under Art. 27.5 and Art. 437.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (planning, preparation, initiation and conduct of an aggressive war) on the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency. The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison," the SSU emphasised.

