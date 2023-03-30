All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Security Service of Ukraine serves notice of suspicion on Rosaviatsiya head who helped transfer Russian military to front

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 30 March 2023, 19:47

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has served a notice of suspicion on Alexander Neradko, head of the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia (Rosaviatsiya), who provided civilian aeroplanes to transfer the Russian military to the contact line.

Source: SSU press service

Quote: "As a result of investigative actions, an evidence base has been collected against Alexander Neradko, Head of the Federal Air Transport Agency of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

The sanctioned head of Rosaviatsia assisted the Ministry of Defence of the aggressor country in moving groups of the occupiers towards the state border of Ukraine and into the territory of annexed Crimea," the report reads.

It is noted that in order to do so, he involved four Russian airlines, which provided their aeroplanes to transport Russian military personnel, weapons and ammunition.

Between late September and November of last year, with Neradko's assistance, the Russian army transported over 3,000 soldiers and a large amount of ammunition to Platov airport in Russia’s Rostov Oblast and Simferopol airport in annexed Crimea. 

Quote: "Later, the units of occupiers were involved in hostilities against the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the country’s eastern and southern fronts.

Based on the evidence gathered, SSU investigators served a notice of suspicion under Art. 27.5 and Art. 437.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (planning, preparation, initiation and conduct of an aggressive war) on the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency. The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison," the SSU emphasised.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
All News
Advertisement: