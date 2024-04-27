All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs at least 7 Patriot air defence systems, allies can't waste time

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 April 2024, 20:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs at least 7 Patriot air defence systems, allies can't waste time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine needs at least seven Patriot air defence systems and has urged the country’s allies not to waste time in order to signal their determination to stand with Ukraine to Russia.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address on 27 April

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Of course, I’m grateful to all of our partners who have helped us with air defence: each air defence system and each air defence missile is literally saving lives. It’s important that everything works out as quickly as possible: every new agreement with our partners to strengthen our air defence, every initiative from Ukraine’s friends to help us, particularly with finding and supplying Patriot [anti-aircraft missile systems]. Ukraine needs at least seven [Patriot] systems. Our partners have these Patriots.

Advertisement:

Russian terrorists can see that unfortunately our partners aren’t as determined to protect Europe from terror as they are to do so in the Middle East. But [our partners] can give us the air defence systems that we need. We mustn’t waste time: we need to signal determination."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that during the most recent Russian large-scale missile strike on Ukraine, on the morning of 27 April, "Russian terrorists’ missiles’ trajectories and the nature of the attack were intended to make our air defence’s work as difficult as possible".

The 34 missiles Russia fired this morning targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities, both electricity and gas transit facilities. "Those were the gas facilities that the security of European gas supply depends on."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyPatriotair defenceaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy informed US House of Representatives Speaker that Ukraine would hold out without US assistance until April
Air defence, artillery, long-range weapons: Zelenskyy lists Ukraine's needs at Ramstein meeting
Less than 2 months in office: Zelenskyy transfers commander of support forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces to other position
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: