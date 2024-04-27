Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs at least 7 Patriot air defence systems, allies can't waste time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine needs at least seven Patriot air defence systems and has urged the country’s allies not to waste time in order to signal their determination to stand with Ukraine to Russia.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address on 27 April

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Of course, I’m grateful to all of our partners who have helped us with air defence: each air defence system and each air defence missile is literally saving lives. It’s important that everything works out as quickly as possible: every new agreement with our partners to strengthen our air defence, every initiative from Ukraine’s friends to help us, particularly with finding and supplying Patriot [anti-aircraft missile systems]. Ukraine needs at least seven [Patriot] systems. Our partners have these Patriots.

Russian terrorists can see that unfortunately our partners aren’t as determined to protect Europe from terror as they are to do so in the Middle East. But [our partners] can give us the air defence systems that we need. We mustn’t waste time: we need to signal determination."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that during the most recent Russian large-scale missile strike on Ukraine, on the morning of 27 April, "Russian terrorists’ missiles’ trajectories and the nature of the attack were intended to make our air defence’s work as difficult as possible".

The 34 missiles Russia fired this morning targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities, both electricity and gas transit facilities. "Those were the gas facilities that the security of European gas supply depends on."

